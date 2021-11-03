While that event was far less intense than expected, forecasters at NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center in Boulder, Colo., are calling for a renewed chance for the extreme northern tier of the Lower 48 states, Alaska and most of Canada to have a shot at enjoying the northern lights Wednesday night. It’s thanks to multiple solar storms on the surface of the sun since that have happened since Monday.
What happened over the weekend?
A top-tier X-class solar flare erupted off the sun last Thursday, propelling high-energy particles and protons into space that triggered a partial shortwave radio blackout over South America. Forecasters also detected a subsequent “coronal mass ejection,” or a cannonball-like wave of solar plasma and electromagnetic energy trailing behind. It appeared to be aimed toward Earth.
That prompted alerts for “G3 geomagnetic storming,” during which that slower-moving energy from the sun would interact with Earth’s magnetic field to bring displays of the northern lights all the way into the Lower 48. That CME did eventually hit, but it was less intense and more delayed, causing minor geomagnetic storming on Halloween morning.
A faint milky-white glow tinged with green was visible on the horizon as far south as Fargo, N.D. with pink hues sighted from the northern Netherland island of Terschelling, but the advertised possibility of more mesmerizing displays farther south did not materialize.
Predicting space weather is an artful science in its infancy; it’s similar in some regards to predicting a tsunami (an ocean surge triggered by an undersea earthquake), with limited information about the source and magnitude of a disturbance and having to wait in silence until its impacts ultimately arrive.
A new opportunity
A pair of new coronal mass ejections may overlap to produce combined effects that result in a moderate geomagnetic storm. They were launched from a cool, dark and magnetically-disturbed splotch on the sun known as sunspot active region 2887 on Nov. 1 and 2. That’s the same sunspot complex that produced last week’s X-class solar flare, but the flares associated with these CMEs were less-intense M-class flares.
The CMEs will probably become swept up in a combined wavefront that will slam into Earth’s magnetosphere Wednesday night into early Thursday.
The second eruption can be seen as a “halo CME” in imagery from NASA’s Solar and Heliophysics Observatory, or SOHO (see image above); it’s dubbed a “halo” because part of it is Earth-directed, which from the satellite’s vantage point means it appears as if energy is radiating outward in all directions.
What’s in the forecast
NOAA forecasters are calling for G2 geomagnetic storming on Wednesday night. Geomagnetic storms are ranked on a 1 through 5 scale.
Areas as far south as New York State and Idaho may notice some faint green luminance just above the northern horizon, but chances of a better show will be maximized in places like the northern Plains/northern Tier, upper Great Lakes and the northern Rockies. Extreme northern New England may also have a shot.
Flights in between the Northeast overnight could also end up lucky. If you’re heading west, sit on the right side of the plane; if you’re flying east, the left side.
Uncertainty does abound when it comes to the anticipated effects of the pair of storms, but a G2 geomagnetic storm watch is in effect. Most Americans won’t get to see anything, but for a lucky few in northern areas, Wednesday night could be special.