Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: A spot of frost to start off the day, the sun is fun but cool air will stay.

Express forecast

  • Today: Partly sunny. Highs: 50-54
  • Tonight: Clear, calm, patchy frost. Lows: 31-37
  • Tomorrow: Sunny and barely a breeze. Highs: 51-55

Forecast in detail

Fine fall weather dominates through the weekend with sunny days and cold, clear nights. You might never know that a big Atlantic storm is lumbering offshore Sunday. It’s predicted to pass close enough for us to keep a watchful eye but ultimately may just rough up the surf at the beaches.

Today (Thursday): Frost scattered about the area should melt away quickly. Sunshine dominates the day, but it comes through a veil of high clouds at times. The clouds should remain thin enough to allow highs to reach the low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Starry skies and calm winds are likely to lead to some late-night frost once again. Lows range through the 30s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Friday): Sunshine should be in abundance with only the lightest of north breezes. Strong high pressure holds down temperatures with highs in the low- to mid-50s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clear and calm remains on the menu. Lows range through the 30s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Sunshine dominates Saturday, but some high clouds could filter it a bit. Highs are mainly in the mid-50s. Overnight, star-filled skies are on display as the moon is dark. Lows range from the mid-30s to low 40s. Confidence: High

A substantial storm off the coast could spin some mid- to high-level clouds across the area at times on Sunday. The sun still gets through enough to push highs into the mid-to-upper 50s if the clouds are more limited. Assuming we are not overcast, catch the sliver of a moon next to Venus in the evening. Overnight lows fall to the upper 30s and low 40s. Confidence: Medium

Monday is back to plenty of sun and a hair milder as well. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s finally return us to near-normal levels. Confidence: Medium-High