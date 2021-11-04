Today (Thursday): Frost scattered about the area should melt away quickly. Sunshine dominates the day, but it comes through a veil of high clouds at times. The clouds should remain thin enough to allow highs to reach the low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Starry skies and calm winds are likely to lead to some late-night frost once again. Lows range through the 30s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Friday): Sunshine should be in abundance with only the lightest of north breezes. Strong high pressure holds down temperatures with highs in the low- to mid-50s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Clear and calm remains on the menu. Lows range through the 30s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Sunshine dominates Saturday, but some high clouds could filter it a bit. Highs are mainly in the mid-50s. Overnight, star-filled skies are on display as the moon is dark. Lows range from the mid-30s to low 40s. Confidence: High
A substantial storm off the coast could spin some mid- to high-level clouds across the area at times on Sunday. The sun still gets through enough to push highs into the mid-to-upper 50s if the clouds are more limited. Assuming we are not overcast, catch the sliver of a moon next to Venus in the evening. Overnight lows fall to the upper 30s and low 40s. Confidence: Medium
Monday is back to plenty of sun and a hair milder as well. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s finally return us to near-normal levels. Confidence: Medium-High