Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: With clearer skies than last night, it should be a notch colder. Temperatures are mainly in a range of 29 to 37 for lows, with some frost areawide. Indeed, much of the area away from downtown or a body of water may get near or below freezing tonight, hence the freeze warnings, even though Washington is unlikely to get there officially. Any plants you’re still trying to keep alive outdoors will need tending.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Friday): Sunshine will dominate. Most locations locally will make the low 50s, with perhaps mid-50s in the city and closer to 50 in elevated spots north and west. Winds will be light from the north. Not bad, if a little brisk!
See David Streit’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
November chill: With a near-guarantee of 30s tonight for D.C., it will be the third night in the 30s out of the first five days of November. Before this year, we hadn’t even seen one night in the 30s during the first days of the month since 2006, with the last time featuring three being 1951. Should the temperature reach 35, as in the forecast image above, it will be almost exactly on the current average of Nov. 6.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.