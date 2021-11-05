From Georgia to North Carolina and even into the Virginia Tidewater, computer models now call for bands of heavy rain to drench areas near the coast; previously, they suggested that most of the heavy rain would remain over the ocean. An inch or two could fall, with locally higher amounts not out of the question. Uncertainty abounds, however, since the storm’s heavy rain will have a sharp northern and western cutoff and small shifts in the storm track could increase or decrease amounts.