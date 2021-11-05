Lashing the coast with heavy rain and wind gusts over 40 mph as a nor’easter, its impacts will be similar to those of a tropical storm.
Coastal flood warnings are up for lengthy stretches of the coastline in the Southeast, where water levels could peak near their top five highest levels on record in a few areas. Several feet of shoreline inundation, which could flood roads and enter homes and businesses, is predicted. Minor coastal flooding could expand as far north as the Jersey Shore and Long Island later in the weekend.
Strong gusty winds and beach erosion are also likely along the Southeast coast. Rainfall totals of four to eight inches are possible where the storm sweeps over the northern Florida Peninsula through Friday before it heads up the coastline.
From Georgia to North Carolina and even into the Virginia Tidewater, computer models now call for bands of heavy rain to drench areas near the coast; previously, they suggested that most of the heavy rain would remain over the ocean. An inch or two could fall, with locally higher amounts not out of the question. Uncertainty abounds, however, since the storm’s heavy rain will have a sharp northern and western cutoff and small shifts in the storm track could increase or decrease amounts.
A recipe for significant flooding
Coastal flooding was already happening in Miami on Friday morning, with several inches of water overrunning the intersection of Southeast 1st Ave and 9th Street in the Brickell neighborhood. Tides were running about eight inches above tidal predictions in Virginia Key; that may not sound like much, but Miami sees routine coastal flooding nowadays even in the absence of a strong storm.
The Virginia Key water level was the highest of the year and set a record for November, according to Brian McNoldy, a tropical-weather researcher at the University of Miami.
Farther north, coastal flooding was also reported Friday morning on Georgia’s Tybee Island, east of Savannah, and Edisto Beach and Folly Beach in South Carolina.
Friday evening into the weekend features multiple ingredients conducive to moderate or major coastal flooding, with effects felt from the Florida Keys to the Mid-Atlantic.
A low-pressure system currently bringing thunderstorms and downpours to the Sunshine State will develop east of Jacksonville on Friday evening, with counterclockwise winds around it blowing out of the east or northeast to the north of the center. That will pile water up against the coastline, allowing for storm surge and splashover to quickly become problematic.
September, October and November also feature “king tides,” which are effected by our relative proximity to the sun and moon; we’re nearing perigee, or the closest point in the moon’s orbit, which makes for more dramatic tidal swings and higher high tides.
Add to that several inches of sea level rise associated with climate change, and the confluence of factors can quickly build into a higher-end event.
The predicted rainfall could also exacerbate flooding issues, since water will be draining into rivers that will already be backed up near the shoreline. The low will work northeast over the weekend, with 40 to 50 mph gusts possible from Savannah to Virginia Beach.
Moderate to major flooding possible
The National Weather Service in Jacksonville warned that the Space Coast of Florida, which was seeing heavy rainfall Friday, could deal with “numerous roads [that] may be closed.” Forecasters also cautioned that “low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated.” The key time frame to watch is through Sunday evening.
Charleston, S.C., is included in a coastal flood warning, with top-tier flooding possible there Saturday morning. Meteorologists noted that the anticipated tidal crest of 8.5 feet in Charleston Harbor would rank as a top 10 all-time water level there. The tidal heights are measured using a datum known as “mean lower low water,” which is the average height of the lowest tide recorded daily at a location during a 19-year window.
“I think records go back to the 1930s, and 1922 in Charleston Harbor,” said Bob Bright, a meteorologist at the Weather Service there. “A lot of those [top records] are with hurricanes or tropical systems. I think this would be the highest level since Hurricane Irma in 2017, [when] they hit 9.9 feet. It’s almost the highest ever for a nontropical system.”
There’s even a chance the flooding could be worse than expected.
“There’s some uncertainty about exactly where the storm is and how strong it is,” said Bright. “The most favorable winds for surge are [from the] northeast, but they could stay more north, which would be an offshore trajectory. Even with a hurricane coming up the coast, wind direction is crucial. If you get northerly winds, you don’t fully realize the surge.”
At Fort Pulaski in Savannah, the Weather Service is predicting a crest of 10.6 feet Saturday morning; according to Bright, water levels exceeding 10 feet have been recorded only 18 times since 1936. If the 10.6 feet verifies, that would be the No. 4 all-time reading. Both Savannah and Charleston are bracing for “major” flooding.
“That would definitely be a lot of flooding in and around Charleston,” said Bright. “It’s such a rare thing that we don’t always know exactly all the impacts. In Savannah, they did some infrastructure improvements to that main road that goes from Savannah out to the beach. That used to flood regularly, but now it takes more water to flood.”
Farther north, Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Wrightsville Beach, N.C., are forecast to see their fifth- and fourth- highest water levels on record Saturday morning, respectively.
The long-duration nature of the event could also be an issue for beach erosion, with dunes likely to be breached. That was especially a concern for the barrier islands of the Carolinas.
“Moderate to major flooding is possible along the oceanside Outer Banks, with significant overwash likely for many of the most vulnerable locations on Hatteras Island and possibly Ocracoke Island and Core Banks as well,” wrote the Weather Service. “The high tide cycles of greatest concern are the morning high tides, with the highest expected water levels currently coinciding with the strongest winds and largest swells Sunday and Monday morning.”
Offshore waves may tower to 30 feet or greater, but near the coast they should be tamer — about eight to 12 feet tall. Flooding issues should subside early next week.
By Sunday, moderate flooding could extend into the Virginia Tidewater, where up to two feet of coastal inundation could occur in addition to moderate rainfall and wind gusts as high as 40 to 50 mph.
Meanwhile, global sea levels continue to rise at a rate of about 0.17 inches per year thanks to human-induced climate change; that may not sound like much, but it has an effect. Since the 1990s, the frequency of “action-tier” flooding has spiked by 1,200 percent in Miami.
Jason Samenow contributed to this report.