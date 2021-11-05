A mostly sunny return to more average temperatures on Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures likely in the 60s. It’s possible a couple spots stay nearer the 60-degree mark on Monday and then a couple spots eye the 70-degree mark on Tuesday. We could also see a few late afternoon clouds on Tuesday, but stay tuned for tweaks to the finer details such as this, as we get closer. Light to moderate west-northwesterly breezes are possible. Confidence: Medium-High