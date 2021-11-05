Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Other than some thin, high clouds, it’ll be mainly clear overnight and probably not too different from last night on lows. That means a range from upper 20s to mid-30s most spots, with a couple of spots even colder or warmer.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Mostly to partly sunny skies will rule. Some increase in clouds is possible late. Temperatures will mainly be in the mid-50s for highs, but some upper 50s might mix in. It will be a little less chilly than recent nights overnight Saturday but still largely in the 30s for lows.
Sunday: Clouds may be more numerous than Saturday. We should still see increasing sun through the day. There’s a small chance of an early shower, especially south and east. Readings will end up mostly in the upper 50s for highs.
