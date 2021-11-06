Today (Saturday): A storm off the Southeast U.S. coast is throwing some clouds our way. They’re mainly high level, with the most consistent and thickest cloud cover as one goes south. With the sun increasingly weak, any clouds aren’t the best for prospects of reaching maximum warmth. As such, we spend another day mainly in the mid-50s, with some upper 50s mixed in. Winds are from the north-northeast around five mph, with gusts of 10 to 15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High