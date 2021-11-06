Today (Saturday): A storm off the Southeast U.S. coast is throwing some clouds our way. They’re mainly high level, with the most consistent and thickest cloud cover as one goes south. With the sun increasingly weak, any clouds aren’t the best for prospects of reaching maximum warmth. As such, we spend another day mainly in the mid-50s, with some upper 50s mixed in. Winds are from the north-northeast around five mph, with gusts of 10 to 15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: High clouds continue to pass through our skies. They may thicken up a bit overnight as the low pressure makes its nearest approach (still well offshore!). The cloud blanket aloft helps keep temperatures from falling as far as recent nights, with lows mainly in a near freezing to near 40 zone. Winds continue to blow from the north-northeast, mainly lightly, but with some gustier moments intermingled. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): Clouds from the low pressure system off the Carolina coast may cover the area at times, especially south. Highs again reach the mid- and upper 50s. If anything, temperatures here may be a slight hedge low given the risk of clouds. If fewer are around, some spots could reach 60. Winds from the north blow around five to 10 mph, with gusts past 15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: We start the night with some clouds still over the area. With time, skies should trend clearer. Lows are mainly in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Temperatures are legitimately warming up on Monday. Readings rise to the low and mid-60s, which is a bit above average for the first time in a while. Pleasant temperatures are set to team up with tons of sun. Might be a good one to take a personal day and extend the weekend! Confidence: Medium
If anything it looks like we might see temperatures warm even further Tuesday. Under mostly sunny skies, highs head for the mid- and upper 60s, with perhaps a few 70s mixed in. Confidence: Medium