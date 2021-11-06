To state the obvious, Daylight Saving Time doesn’t save time and it doesn’t save daylight. In fact, the problems associated with wanting to switch the clocks stem from the fact that there just isn’t enough daylight to go around in the winter. That problem is more acute the farther one is from the equator. In Miami, on the winter solstice (the shortest day of the year), the sun rises at 7:03 a.m. and sets at 5:35 p.m., while in Fairbanks the times are 10:58 a.m. and 2:40 p.m. (both standard time). Most of us live at less-extreme latitudes, so let’s look at Washington: Here the sun rises at 7:24 a.m. on the shortest day and sets at 4:50 p.m.