Through tonight: High clouds will keep creeping in from the south overnight, never completely making our skies overcast, but they will be noticeable nonetheless. Those clouds will keep temperatures from falling off too much, with lows settling in the upper 30s to low 40s with a light north wind at 5-10 mph.
Tomorrow (Sunday): Clouds will be at the thickest in the morning hours, especially south of the city. But skies should brighten as the day progresses and we should end the day with mostly sunny conditions. High temperatures will remain a few degrees below average, topping out in the mid-50s. Skies will clear out tomorrow night and temperatures will be seasonably cool with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
