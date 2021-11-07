When I arrived at the Tidal Basin Saturday morning, it was easy to notice that the trees were at least a week behind past years for showing peak fall color. Warm weather this October delayed the change in color for foliage across much of the East Coast. But fall color is coming on strong now, albeit a little late.
While I shot photos early Saturday, I noticed very few people on the walkway that circles the Tidal Basin. Just a handful of photographers and a few people walking their dogs, biking and jogging. However, the same scene during the spring, with cherry blossoms at peak bloom, would have been mobbed with a never-ending stream of tourists filling the trail and stopping to take selfies. I much prefer autumn, at least at the Tidal Basin.
For the rest of this week, the cherry trees should reach peak fall color, so enjoy the beauty of fall now before winter takes over. This week, the weather will be perfect for a stroll, with a warming trend and plenty of sun in the forecast.