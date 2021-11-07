Today (Sunday): High clouds from an offshore storm may filter some sunshine — more so south of town — but we should stay fairly bright and rain-free, too. From morning lows in the 30s, afternoon highs should end up near average, maxing out in the mid-50s to near 60. Breezes from the north near 10 mph may gust to around 15 mph a few times, especially southeast of D.C. closer to the offshore storm. Confidence: Medium-High