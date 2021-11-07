Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Sunday): High clouds from an offshore storm may filter some sunshine — more so south of town — but we should stay fairly bright and rain-free, too. From morning lows in the 30s, afternoon highs should end up near average, maxing out in the mid-50s to near 60. Breezes from the north near 10 mph may gust to around 15 mph a few times, especially southeast of D.C. closer to the offshore storm. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: The sun sets at 5 p.m. on this first day of standard time. Skies gradually become mostly clear and temperatures drop toward seasonably chilly levels into the upper 30s and low 40s. Breezes continue from the north, generally staying below 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Monday): Can you take off from work? Conditions are legitimately warming up, with high temperatures in the mid- to upper-60s. We’re a bit above average for the first time in a while! On top of that, it looks like we see brilliant sunshine all day long. North-northwesterly breezes should keep their gusts below 15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Only a few clouds from time to time. Northwest breezes should stay light as low temperatures bottom out in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Warmth builds further on Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Partly to mostly sunny conditions look probable and we should stay rain-free. Breezes should stay fairly light to moderate, perhaps varying in their direction as a weak front tries to move through the region on Tuesday night. Confidence: Medium