Through Tonight: Clouds will continue to filter in during this evening and for the first part of the overnight period. Then we should start to see skies clearing as we head toward daybreak. Low temperatures will be on the seasonable side, with low 40s downtown and maybe a few upper 30s outside the city.
Tomorrow (Monday): Not too many issues to speak of on Monday. Skies will be clear and sunny from the start, and temperatures should warm up to a comfortable level, with highs in the mid 60s. A few clouds will build in Monday night, but they won’t be much bother. Lows will be a tad bit warmer than tonight, settling in the low 40s region wide.
