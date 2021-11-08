The chill represented a jarring reversal from October, which posted an average temperature more than 5 degrees above normal, the second warmest on record.
The nights in November’s first week, in particular, stood out for being cold, dipping into the 30s five straight times between Nov. 3 and 7. That marked the longest streak with lows in the 30s in November’s first week since 2002. Not since 1962 have there been more, when it dropped into the 30s every night.
Although the lowest temperature in Washington (based on measurements at Reagan National Airport) was just 34 degrees during this year’s stretch, most of the region had at least one instance of freezing temperatures, ending the growing season.
At Dulles International Airport, the mercury fell below freezing five straight mornings spanning Nov. 3 and 7, dipping as low as 28 degrees on Nov. 6. That equaled the most on record in November’s first week.
While all but three days in October were warmer than average, all but one (Nov. 1) were cooler than average during November’s first week in Washington. The six days in a row with below average temperatures (Nov. 2 through 7) marked the longest such streak since early August.
The chilly temperatures helped autumn foliage rapidly advance, with many areas now boasting peak color.
As chilly as it was in Washington, it was a whole lot colder in the mountains to our west. In Canaan Valley, W.Va., it dropped to a frigid 7 degrees Sunday morning, the coldest temperature in the Lower 48 states. The previous three mornings, the mercury fell to 9, 10 and 10 degrees, respectively. Canaan Valley is only about 125 miles west of Washington but over 4,000 feet in elevation.
The dip in the jet stream over the eastern U.S., which allowed the cold air to spill south, has since retreated and above-average temperatures are now forecast until Friday or Saturday.
More seasonable November weather will return next week, with highs mostly in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s.