Intermittent showers are likely Friday and Saturday as a slow-moving cold front transits the region. It won’t rain the whole time, but overall it seems like an unsettled period. It’s still mild on Friday and Friday night ahead of the front, with highs well into the 60s and lows in the 50s. While the front will push through the area on Saturday, it may take some time for temperatures to cool down, so we could make it to 60 degrees or even higher. While rain chances fall somewhat Saturday, it may take until evening to be in the clear. That’s when the cooler air will become noticeable as lows fall to near 40 overnight. Confidence: Medium