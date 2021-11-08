Today (Monday): Some of us start the day in the 30s for the sixth day in a row, but the chill wears off quickly. Sunshine boosts highs into the mid-60s during the afternoon, with just a light breeze from the north at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: Clear and chilly, but not as cold as recent nights. Lows may touch the upper 30s in our colder areas, but most spots settle in the 40s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): A terrific day with sunshine from start to finish. We’ll probably be a few degrees warmer than today, with highs in the mid- to upper 60s, and I’d guess a few spots touch 70. Winds are light. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: We could see some clouds sneak in overnight, and this has a blanketing effect, holding temperatures up somewhat. Lows range from near 50 downtown to the mid-40s in our cooler areas. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Magnificent weather continues on Wednesday and Thursday, although we may have some clouds linger Wednesday morning and then return to the region late Thursday. But there’s plenty of sunshine in between, with highs both days in the mid- to upper 60s. Just a few clouds Wednesday night, with lows mostly in the 40s. On Thursday night, clouds increase and winds from the south keep temperatures rather mild, with lows in the 50s. Some showers are possible overnight. Confidence: Medium-High
Intermittent showers are likely Friday and Saturday as a slow-moving cold front transits the region. It won’t rain the whole time, but overall it seems like an unsettled period. It’s still mild on Friday and Friday night ahead of the front, with highs well into the 60s and lows in the 50s. While the front will push through the area on Saturday, it may take some time for temperatures to cool down, so we could make it to 60 degrees or even higher. While rain chances fall somewhat Saturday, it may take until evening to be in the clear. That’s when the cooler air will become noticeable as lows fall to near 40 overnight. Confidence: Medium
Sunday looks partly sunny, breezy and cool, with highs only in the low 50s. Confidence: Medium