Through Tonight: Mainly clear conditions will persist into and through the night. A few patches of fog may form in valleys or near water. Readings will bottom out mainly in a near-40 to mid-40s range. Winds are light after dark.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Another high-quality fall day. Only a few clouds will float by in an otherwise blue sky. Perhaps a touch of haze in spots. Temperatures will aim for the low 70s for highs. Winds will be out of the south around five mph, with gusts near 10 mph.
Sunsetpalooza (some sunrises, too): It has been a spectacular start to the month for sunset watchers locally. A big cause was the low-pressure system sitting off the Southeast coast, as it sent high clouds over the region. Since we’re not likely to have a repeat tonight, below is a look at some of the past few days.
Nov. 1
Nov. 2
Nov. 4
Nov. 5
Nov. 6
Nov. 7
