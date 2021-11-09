Today (Tuesday): Sunny, blue skies dominate, with the outstanding conditions to rival Monday. Highs reach the upper 60s and low 70s; even a few mid-70s are possible. Light winds from the west aren’t particularly notable as they are mostly around 5 mph or less. Confidence: High
Tonight: There may be a few clouds around with lows ranging from the upper 40s in our cooler spots to the mid-50s downtown. Breezes are light from the west and northwest. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): We can keep the Nice Day parade going with mostly sunny skies as highs range from the upper 60s to mid-70s yet again. A slight shift in the winds to come from the north (lightly) by afternoon could deliver a slightly cooler temperatures by the late afternoon and evening compared to Tuesday. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid-40s to mid-50s with light winds. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Thursday (Veterans Day) should see partly sunny skies with continued above normal temperatures as highs hit the mid-to-upper 60s. Skies become cloudy Thursday night with rain possible after midnight as lows drift into the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High
Friday brings a cold front to the area with periods of mostly light rain, cloudy skies and temperatures lifting to the 60s for highs once more. Showers may linger into Friday night before partial clearing late as lows drop toward the 40s by earl y Saturday morning. Confidence: Medium
The weekend is now favored to clear out faster with partly sunny conditions on Saturday and partly to mostly sunny weather for Sunday. Highs are in the mid-to-upper 50s on Saturday and then low-to-mid-50s on Sunday. Lows Saturday night dip to near freezing in our colder suburbs to the upper 30s in the city. Confidence: Medium