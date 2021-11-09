Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Clouds increase into the night. They’re pretty thin and high level. Clouds do help cap temperature falls compared to lately. Lows range from the mid-40s to low 50s. Winds are light from the northwest.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Clouds may still be clearing the area in the morning, but the day should end up largely sunny. Temperatures are probably a touch cooler than today. Not truly cool, though. Highs are near 70. Winds are from the north around five to 10 mph, with some gustier moments.
Cold to warm: Dulles made it to 75 today. Impressive on its own in November, but consider the low was 35 this morning. Yep, a 40-degree rise in temperature. This is partly thanks to dry air near the ground, which is able to warm quickly. There was also a temperature inversion, where warm air was sitting on top of very shallow cold air. As the sun rose and some wind kicked up, the warmer air quickly “mixed” down to aid in the warmth. Other places on the East Coast also saw huge temperature spreads today.
