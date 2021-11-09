The storm has already produced appreciable precipitation in Northern California, coming two weeks after an atmospheric river unloaded record October rains to Sacramento and San Francisco.
The arrival of heavy cool-season rains over the drought-plagued region is encouraging, and is chipping away at a years-long deficit that had left beleaguered communities scrambling to manage water resources.
In the eastern Dakotas and northern Minnesota, the storm will be less wet and more white, with more than half a foot of snow possible. Strong gusts may conspire with the snowfall to yield visibilities near zero and grind travel to a halt late Thursday into Friday.
The storm’s trailing cold front, meanwhile, will cause temperatures to drop 10 to 20 degrees in its wake as it advances from the Central U.S. to the East Coast.
The powerful storm, focusing its fury on the Pacific Northwest and the north central U.S., is exactly the type of weather system characteristic of La Nina, which the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced developed last month. Storms like this may be common in the winter months ahead.
Bomb cyclone dragging tropical moisture into West Coast
The storm instigating the blast of heavy precipitation in the Pacific Northwest and Northern California lurked well offshore of Washington state Tuesday morning. A once-meager storm system that was hardly a feature on weather maps Monday has since rapidly strengthened, its pressure dropping more than 24 millibars in 24 hours. The system, meeting the criteria for a “bomb cyclone,” was producing gale-forced winds and whipping up 30-foot waves over the open ocean.
Counterclockwise-spinning winds around the storm worked to drag a ribbon of deep tropical moisture ashore, frequently referred to as an atmospheric river, translating to widespread precipitation from Northern California to the Cascades on Tuesday. Atmospheric rivers transport most of their moisture at the mid-levels of the atmosphere, which is why higher terrain is usually more conducive to higher-end totals.
Rain moving ashore spanned roughly 900 miles, stretching from Seattle to Santa Maria, Calif., west of Bakersfield on Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service office serving the San Francisco Bay area reported that one to three inches of rain had already fallen in the nearby coastal mountain range through Tuesday morning, with around half an inch at lower elevations. More rain was possible through Tuesday afternoon or evening before tapering off.
In the higher elevations in Northern California, to the east of Eureka, winter storm warnings in effect Monday night were allowed to expire Tuesday morning. More than six inches of snow were predicted in some areas, including around Mount Shasta, which has seen a remarkable rebound in snow cover after it was almost entirely depleted amid a historically hot and dry summer.
From the summer: Mount Shasta is nearly snowless, a rare event that is helping melt the mountain’s glaciers
In the Sierra Nevada range, more than a foot of snow was predicted, but mainly above 7,500 feet in elevation. Winter weather advisories which had been in effect Monday night were allowed to expire Tuesday morning, except around Yosemite National Park, where they continued until 4 p.m. local time.
Farther north, the Weather Service estimated that up to three inches of moisture could soak the windward sides of the Coastal Range and Cascades through Tuesday evening in Oregon and Washington, equating to up to 20 inches of snow in the highest terrain. Winter storm warnings are in effect in Washington above 3,500 feet elevation, where the Olympic Mountains could see a healthy dose of snow, too.
Below the freezing line, the National Weather Service warned of landslides, made more possible by recent heavy rains that have led to sodden and unstable soils.
“These conditions coupled with high winds will put extra pressure on soil instability, leading to an increased threat of landslides,” wrote the Weather Service in Seattle. Winds gusting to 55 mph are possible in the Olympic Mountains and Cascades, too.
A more potent atmospheric river event will slam into California and the Pacific Northwest by Thursday, registering a level 4 out of 5 on the atmospheric river scale devised by the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes. That one will first aim at Washington and Oregon, perhaps bringing up to half a foot of additional rainfall and leading to weekly totals flirting with the double digits. Multiple feet of mountain snow are possible.
Heavy rain in the East and a possible blizzard in the Upper Midwest
The disturbance at high altitudes that instigated the bomb cyclone will shift east over the coming days, helping to brew a zone of low pressure along a cold front slicing toward the Plains. The low-pressure zone will sweep into the Corn Belt by early Thursday, pulling into the Upper Midwest during the day. By lunchtime, the cold front will stretch from east of Chicago to near Memphis to southwestern Louisiana.
A period of moderate to heavy rain is likely along the cold front itself between Wednesday and Friday as it zips eastward. A swath from northern Oklahoma into Wisconsin may see more than an inch of rain between Wednesday and Thursday, as might parts of the Interstate 95 corridor from the Mid-Atlantic toward the Hudson Valley on Friday. Temperatures will drop about 10 to 20 degrees in the front’s wake.
A bigger story, however, will be what happens on the backside of the low-pressure zone — wraparound moisture falling on the storm’s cold side could come down as snow, especially in southern Manitoba and southwest Ontario. Parts of northeastern North Dakota and northern Minnesota could also see a half-foot or more of snowfall, though confidence in amounts is uncertain. A few inches are also possible in the James River Valley of South Dakota, with a coating in much of Iowa and Wisconsin simulated by some models. Minneapolis will probably stay too warm for any accumulation but some flakes could fly there.
The bulk of the snow comes down Thursday night into the first half of Friday, but the bigger issue will be winds. During the snowfall, they’ll likely gust over 30 mph, but a period of 40 to 45 mph gusts is likely during the day Friday across the northern Plains. That could loft freshly-fallen snow and create a “ground blizzard” even after snowfall has wound down.
The winds behind the low could also cause problems of their own Thursday into Friday in northwest Kansas, the Sand Hills of Nebraska, southwestern North Dakota and the Colorado High Plains, where gusts between 50 and 60 mph are possible.
Jason Samenow contributed to this report.