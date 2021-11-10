Jonathan Nateghi-Asli in Shenandoah County: “The worst I have ever seen! There are hundreds I have had to clear from my cabin. Exterminator has come and the critters keep coming.”

Sherri Sacelow: “A swarm of them managed to make their way into my home in Annapolis. While I was eating my sushi dinner, a dead one fell from the chandelier onto my tuna.”

Patience Chirsler Battisti: “Thousand and thousands of Asian Beetles covering our screens and in our screened porch. North of Charlottesville.”

Deborah E. Watston: “Dunkirk, MD in Calvert County has a bumper crop. Can’t walk outside without having them fly in your face, into your hair, onto your clothes.”

Jill Colby: “I had one bite or pinch my arm yesterday in my backyard in Keswick, VA.”

Julie Linkins: “Thousands of them in a swarm near Galesville yesterday. The were coming in through every crack and gap. When I got in my car today, dozens had ensconced themselves in the crevices around the doors and many immediately flew into the car.”