The intrepid system, also poised to set off severe thunderstorms to the southern Plains on Wednesday, will have an impact across most of the Lower 48, eventually swinging a cold front through the East Coast and New England on Friday into Saturday. Behind it, temperatures will crash 10 to 15 degrees as the weather inches ever closer to winter.
As the storm gains strength over the next 36 hours, several inches of windblown snow could paste the eastern Dakotas and northern Minnesota.
Powerful windy storms that intensify in the Upper Midwest at this time of year have earned the moniker “witches of November.” They were referenced in the Gordon Lightfoot song “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald," commemorating the storm that sank a freighter on Lake Superior on Nov. 9, 1975, with the entire crew of 29 perishing.
As this storm charges across the eastern half of the nation, a second atmospheric river, meanwhile, could slam the Pacific Northwest by Thursday producing one-week precipitation totals approaching the double digits.
The storminess comes just two and a half weeks after a record-setting plume of moisture brought unprecedented October rainfall to parts of central and northern California, ending a record dry stretch and placing a dent in an exceptional years-long drought.
Heavy rain, snow and wind blast northern California, Pacific Northwest
The storm system’s first act came as a developing low-pressure system off the Washington and Oregon coastlines “bombed out” Monday, its minimum central air pressure plummeting more than 30 millibars in 24 hours. That exceeds the meteorological criteria for “bombogenesis,” meaning the storm was swiftly evacuating air from its upper levels and intensifying. The lower the pressure goes, the stronger its winds become as more air is vacuumed into its center.
Counterclockwise winds spiraling about that low dragged an atmospheric river into the Pacific Northwest on Monday and Tuesday, leaving between two and four inches of rain while bringing heavy snow to the Cascades and the Olympic Mountains.
A change of wind speed and direction with height, known as wind shear, also allowed for a few downpours and isolated thunderstorms to rotate. One storm prompted multiple tornado warnings as it crossed the Kitsap Peninsula on the west side of Puget Sound on Tuesday afternoon, prompting cellphones to mistakenly squeal in downtown Seattle. While there was no tornado threat in the city limits, cellphone carriers broadcast wireless emergency alerts from all towers within a warning polygon.
The Washington State Department of Transportation closed State Route 20 through the northern Cascades for the season, citing snow followed by warmer and wetter conditions, which amplifies the risk of avalanches and could endanger motorists.
The atmospheric river also battered Northern California with heavy rain in the Coastal Range just north of the Bay Area. A total of 3.11 inches was reported in Cazadero in western Sonoma County, with 1.83 inches in Sausalito north of the Golden Gate Bridge.
San Francisco proper saw about three-quarters of an inch. Since Oct. 1, San Francisco has had 8.31 inches of rain, the second most on record during this period. Santa Rosa has received 13.64 inches of rain over the last three weeks, which is more than all of the last storm season, according to Drew Tuma, a broadcast meteorologist in the Bay Area.
Atmospheric rivers carry most of their moisture several thousand feet above the ground, preferentially dumping their moisture when air is forced up mountains. That’s why the greatest precipitation totals occur in the high elevations.
Meanwhile, another high-end atmospheric river will bring significant precipitation totals to the Pacific Northwest overnight Wednesday night into very early Saturday. Seattle may see an inch or two, but the highest elevations in the Cascades could get up to a foot.
An atmospheric handoff with severe weather, heavy rain and plunging temperatures in the East
A new lobe of low pressure will develop along cold front propelled east by the first West Coast storm system, materializing first over the Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles before shifting north and east. Some isolated severe weather is possible Wednesday evening along the Interstate 35 corridor in southern Oklahoma and north Texas, including in Dallas, where most areas are under Level 1 or 2 out of 5 risks for severe weather. Isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out.
By daybreak Thursday, the cold front will span from near Chicago to Memphis to northern Louisiana, with rain of varying intensity along it. That rain will push toward the East Coast by Friday and clear the Mid-Atlantic coast Saturday, around the same time the front will be hung up in New England.
Most places in the eastern half of the country will see a quarter to a third of an inch of rain, but swaths from eastern Oklahoma into Wisconsin and in southern New England may wind up with an inch or more.
More noteworthy will be the rapid drop in temperatures of around 10 to 15 degrees behind the front as winds turn out of the northwest. A few single-digit readings are possible in the Sand Hills of Nebraska by Thursday night.
The November witch in the Upper Midwest
In the Upper Midwest, plummeting temperatures on the backside of the strengthening storm will turn rain to windblown snow, first Wednesday night in northern Minnesota before expanding west into the eastern Dakotas Thursday into Thursday night.
Initially, ground temperatures will be too warm for snow to stick, but eventually several inches could accumulate.
Currently it appears as though a general two to four inches will be a good bet in northern Minnesota and eastern North Dakota, with the Weather Service noting that “the highest chances for more than 4 inches of snow is along the Canadian border.”
“Thursday afternoon into Friday morning will see cold enough temperatures so that travel may become slick and hazardous,” it said.
As the storm intensifies and cooler air filters into the northern Plains on Thursday and Thursday night, winds will increase, especially in the Dakotas where gusts over 40 mph are likely. Though the snow will be thick and pasty and difficult to loft, some areas could see blowing snow that could reduce visibility into Friday and make travel very difficult.
Snow showers should end Friday night in Minnesota and the Dakotas, but then a trailing but weaker disturbance could bring another round of lighter snow Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. To the east over the Great Lakes, scattered snow showers are possible throughout the weekend.