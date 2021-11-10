Today (Wednesday): Early morning clouds and maybe a brief shower or sprinkle quickly give way to another mostly sunny day as we get off to a mild start, with morning temperatures rising through the 50s into the 60s. Afternoon highs reach the upper 60s to low 70s with a light wind around five to 10 mph from the north. Confidence: High
Tonight: Evening temperatures drop back through the 60s and 50s under mostly clear skies. Should see increasing clouds overnight with lows in the mid-40s to near 50. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Thursday): Partly cloudy skies keep us a touch cooler as a cold front approaches, but we should stay dry for the time being. And we’re still relatively mild with highs in the mid- to upper 60s as a light wind comes from the southeast. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Scattered showers become likely late this evening and overnight with a thunderstorm possible as well. Lows range through the 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Scattered showers and a thunderstorm could continue into Friday morning, with decreasing rain chances and increasing sunshine by afternoon. Afternoon highs head for the pleasant mid- to upper 60s again. Colder air settles in Friday night with lows in the 40s under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium
The weekend is considerably cooler after such a mild week, but not terribly cold for the time of year. Saturday should be partly cloudy and breezy with a few showers possible and highs in the mid-50s. After chillier Saturday night lows in the 30s, Sunday trends partly to mostly sunny with light winds and cooler highs around 50 to the low 50s. Confidence: Medium