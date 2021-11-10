Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Mainly clear skies persist this evening and through a good chunk of the night. We could see some additional clouds trickling in by sunrise. Lows range from the mid-40s to around 50.
Tomorrow (Veterans Day): There’s more in the way of clouds than recent days. Still a good deal of sun, especially early. A cold front is approaching, but we’ll more than likely stay dry through the day. Highs aim for the upper 60s to near 70. Winds are out of the south around 10 mph, with gusts near 20 mph.
Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Tree pollen is low.
Waning warmth: Wondering what happened to cool weather? If the mention of a cold front didn’t get you, this graph below might. Yep, we’ll be back on the chilly side in no time.
