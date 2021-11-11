November is a prime time for intense storms in the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes as winter’s first breaths of frigid air from Canada collide with retreating warmth over the Lower 48 states. Historically, even more extreme storms have explosively developed, unleashing hurricane-force winds and excessive precipitation, earning them the moniker “witches of November.” The most infamous such storm sunk the Edmund Fitzgerald freighter on Lake Superior on Nov. 10, 1975, with the entire crew of 29 perishing.