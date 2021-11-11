Today (Thursday): The day gets off to a sunny start, but a storm is brewing to the west and clouds are likely to increase during the afternoon. Still, highs should reach the mid- to upper 60s. Breezes are fairly light from the southeast. Confidence: High
Tonight: Clouds thicken and showers are likely to arrive by about midnight. The main line of rain should pass through before dawn with an isolated thundershower possible. Rain amounts are likely to be mainly a half inch or so as the rain band passes quickly. Overnight lows hold in the mid-50s with moderate winds from the southeast. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Friday): Most showers should pull off to the east by midmorning and skies are likely to clear quickly in the afternoon. Highs still reach the low to mid-60s before the chillier air arrives. Breezes are mainly light from the southwest. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Winds calm and skies are mainly clear. Temperatures drop quickly with lows reaching the upper 30s to lower 40s (mid-40s downtown). Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Skies start off clear on Saturday but clouds are likely to puff up in the afternoon and one or two could produce a passing shower. The main precipitation will be out in the Appalachians where snow showers are likely in the higher elevations. Highs are mainly in the mid-50s. Skies clear in the evening with chilly overnight lows in the 30s. Confidence: Medium
Sunday should be reliably sunny and dry, but cold air is in place and highs are stuck in the lower 50s while overnight lows again fall to the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High
Sun gives way to pop-up clouds as Monday progresses but for now it looks like a dry day. The heart of the cold air is overhead and highs only manage the upper 40s to lower 50s. Confidence: Medium