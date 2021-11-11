Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Clouds will thicken and odds of showers or even a rumble will increase late at night. This activity should be hit-or-miss around here, with more sustained rain likely over southern Maryland and farther southeast. Still, it could come down quickly for a while, and a few spots could see a half-inch or so, if it rains long enough. Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s to around 60, northwest to southeast. Winds from the south and southwest will keep us pretty mild through sunrise.
Tomorrow (Friday): Any rain left over will be out of here rather early, although it may mess with the morning commute. By midday, there should be more substantial clearing, and it will be mostly clear by sunset. Highs will be mainly in the mid-60s, perhaps tailing off earlier than usual in the afternoon. Winds will be from the northwest around 5 to 10 mph.
On this day in 1987: First, happy Veterans Day to all who have served! Today is also the unofficial beginning of snowstorm season given the wallop we saw in 1987 on the date. As much as a foot to a foot and a half of snow fell in Washington and to the east.
