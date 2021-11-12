Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Friday): Final showers or a rumble of thunder should move out by late morning (sorry, morning commuters). Slow clearing accelerates during the afternoon, with blue skies opening up to give us an unobscured sunset. High temperatures reach the low to mid-60s before dropping late afternoon. West-northwest breezes around 10 mph may occasionally gust near 30 mph earlier in the day, but gusts should stay capped at around 20 mph during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Winds calm and skies should stay mainly clear. Temperatures drop noticeably toward the mid-40s downtown by dawn. Outside of the Beltway it may end up as chilly as the upper 30s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Saturday): Patchy clouds at times may battle the sun, and we could see some pop-up rain showers during the second half of the day. The mountains may see a bit more precipitation, with even some high elevation snowflakes mixing in. High temperatures aim for the mid-50s plus or minus a degree depending on how cloud levels end up. West-northwest winds near 15 mph could gust near 25 mph a few times. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Skies try to stay clear in the evening and overnight hours, but a few clouds remain possible. Breezes should slowly calm, too. We are chillier, with mid-30s downtown and upper 20s possible outside of urban areas and away from large bodies of water. Confidence: Medium-High
Sunday: Sunshine may be filtered by clouds at times. Generally bright. We have a 10 percent chance of a stray shower, so not too likely. High temperatures are chilly, or in the 49-53 degree range. Southwesterly breezes luckily stay calmer, likely under 15 mph, keeping wind chills minimal. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Sunday night: Clouds and rain showers are possible. Think about grabbing a warm rain coat if the forecast holds and you’re headed out! Low temperatures should bottom out in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium
Our chilly snap continues Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures aiming for the upper 40s to low 50s, as it appears now. Tuesday may be calmer and a bit sunnier. We’ll keep you posted on Monday’s potential windiness and some clouds (or a shower) that may pass from time to time. Stay tuned for tweaks to the finer forecast details as we get closer. Confidence: Medium