Tomorrow (Saturday): Patchy clouds at times may battle the sun, and we could see some pop-up rain showers during the second half of the day. The mountains may see a bit more precipitation, with even some high elevation snowflakes mixing in. High temperatures aim for the mid-50s plus or minus a degree depending on how cloud levels end up. West-northwest winds near 15 mph could gust near 25 mph a few times. Confidence: Medium