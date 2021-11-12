The sprawling nature of this powerful storm was apparent on a weather satellite view Friday morning, which showcased an unmistakable comma-shaped swirl near its center at the Minnesota-Wisconsin border with a lengthy cold front stretching more than 1,300 miles from Montreal to Tampa.
The Northeast storm threat
Ahead of the cold front, the zone from just north of Philadelphia to Boston is in an elevated risk zone for strong to severe thunderstorms through Friday afternoon.
“Isolated damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado or two are possible,” wrote the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center on Friday morning.
Weather radar showed a skinny, but intense line of downpours Friday morning through eastern Pennsylvania and central New York state. Computer models projected it to advance through southern New England during the afternoon.
The turbulent weather should pass through New York City around lunchtime and Providence and Boston by mid- to late afternoon.
“Some potential for a locally damaging wind event and brief tornado should persist in the near-term as the squall approaches the Hudson Valley, but long-term persistence of the squall is uncertain,” the center wrote. “Midday to afternoon damaging wind and brief tornado potential may also become realized across the tri-state area surrounding NYC into southern New England.”
Pockets of flooding in poor drainage areas and near streams are possible due to high rainfall rates and nearly saturated soils in the region. “It will not take much in the way of excessive rainfall rates to cause excess runoff and result in rising streams,” the Weather Service wrote in a special bulletin.
The relatively short duration of the downpours — between one and three hours — should preclude more widespread flooding. Most locations in the Northeast are expected to pick up between a half inch and one inch of rainfall, although locally higher amounts are possible. The Weather Service reported up to two inches of rain in eastern Pennsylvania on Friday morning.
The region is no stranger to severe thunderstorms and flooding in 2021. During the summer months, the Northeast endured substantially more severe weather than the traditionally much stormier Central and Southern United States. The onslaught of storminess included the remnants of Hurricane Ida which produced historic and deadly flooding as well as devastating tornado activity around Sept. 1.
After Friday’s cold front passes and the rain ends, temperatures will drop 10 to 15 degrees. Weekend temperatures will settle at more typical November levels after a stretch of abnormal warmth the past several days.
Snow in Minnesota and the Dakotas to ease
Snowfall from the windy storm in the Upper Midwest was diminishing some Friday morning, but winter weather advisories remained in effect through midday for much of western Minnesota, the eastern Dakotas and northwest Iowa.
The blizzard warning in effect over a small pocket of northeast South Dakota and west central Minnesota was also set to expire at noon.
The powerful storm is typical at this time of year in the region, as winter’s first frigid breaths from Canada collide with retreating warmth over the Lower 48 states. Historically, even more extreme storms have explosively developed, unleashing hurricane-force winds and excessive precipitation, earning them the moniker “witches of November.” The most infamous such storm sank the Edmund Fitzgerald freighter on Lake Superior on Nov. 10, 1975, with the entire crew of 29 perishing.
Snowfall amounts from the current storm, which produced its most severe conditions Thursday night into very early Friday, generally ranged from one to two inches to up to upward of six inches in northern Minnesota and northeast South Dakota.
The winds were especially fierce in the western Dakotas. Gusts to around 80 mph blew over 10 tractor-trailer rigs in South Dakota on Thursday. Early Friday, a gust of 59 mph was clocked in Grand Forks, N.D.,
In parts of the eastern Dakotas, the combination of snow and wind created difficult travel conditions, with blowing snow severely limiting visibility
Even as the snow tapers off Friday morning, strong winds are expected to linger through the afternoon, blowing the snow around in open areas.
Saturday into Sunday, a fast-moving, weaker storm system will pass through the same region, producing up to a couple more inches of snow.