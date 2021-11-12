Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Cooler and drier air continues to spill in on northwest breezes. Skies are clear through most of the night. There may be some increase in cloudiness toward dawn. Lows range across the 40s.
View the weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Skies are mixed, with sun and clouds. It may be that the cloudiest conditions are in the first half of the day as a little disturbance passes by. It seems mainly dry, but a quick sprinkle or shower isn’t impossible. Highs should reach the mid- to upper 50s.
Sunday: Coming off lows in the 30s, it’s a chilly end to the weekend. Morning sun gives way to increased cloudiness during the midday and afternoon. Again, a late-day shower is a small risk. Temperatures rise only to around 50. Winds are light and variable.
See Camden Walker’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.