Today (Saturday): Another cold front passes today. That means we see a good deal of clouds, and the chance for a midday or afternoon shower. Most of the time should be dry, with any activity generally fleeting. One or two could drop some soft hail. More substantial clearing is possible by sunset as highs mainly make the mid-50s. Winds become a bit feisty, blowing from the northwest as high as 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon, which includes some gusts past 30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High