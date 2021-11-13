Today’s daily digit

5/10: I know having a lot of warm days in November is weird, but I’ll still miss them.

Express forecast

  • Today: Variable clouds. Breezy. Shower? Highs: Mid- to upper 50s.
  • Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 30-38.
  • Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Shower? Highs: Near 50.

Forecast in detail

We’re in for a minor shock this weekend as temperatures drop to a good deal below normal by Sunday. This comes after a week full of 70s and 60s for highs. You knew that kind of weather couldn’t last in November. Besides the chill, and a gusty wind at times, there’s not too much to worry about. Perhaps a passing shower or two.

Today (Saturday): Another cold front passes today. That means we see a good deal of clouds, and the chance for a midday or afternoon shower. Most of the time should be dry, with any activity generally fleeting. One or two could drop some soft hail. More substantial clearing is possible by sunset as highs mainly make the mid-50s. Winds become a bit feisty, blowing from the northwest as high as 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon, which includes some gusts past 30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies clear pretty rapidly with the loss of daytime heating. It’s a nippy one, so bring a layer or two. Lows are in the low to mid-30s most spots, with some folks near water a bit warmer and a sheltered valley a little colder. Winds are light from the west after dark. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Sunday): With the jet stream still parked nearby, it’s another day featuring plenty of clouds thanks to additional atmospheric disturbances passing. We might end up with more late-day clouds and some morning sun this go. A slight chance of a shower introduces itself late. Highs are within a few degrees of 50, which is almost 10 degrees below normal. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Plan on seeing some stars as daytime clouds subside. Lows are mainly in the mid-30s. Winds are possibly becoming gusty by sunrise as a storm develops to the north. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Winds may crank up a bit Monday as a coastal storm develops to our northeast. There’s a small chance of a passing shower early, especially north of the city. Temperatures are in the upper 40s and lower 50s for highs. Northwest winds gusting to at least 30 mph seem a decent bet. Confidence: Medium

High pressure is building back in for Tuesday. This means clearer skies and lighter winds. It’s probably a little warmer than Monday with the return of abundant sunshine. Highs are in the low and mid-50s. Confidence: Medium