Through tonight: It will be rather chilly tonight, with clear skies and diminishing winds. Low temperatures will fall below the freezing mark (28-32 degrees) outside the city. Downtown lows will range from 32 to 35 degrees. Frost is likely to form on grassy surfaces and vehicles.
Tomorrow (Sunday): Sunday will have a chilly and somewhat frosty start. Temperatures will rise under the aid of a southerly wind, topping out right around 50 degrees. Skies will essentially be overcast all day, which won’t help in the temperature department. Clouds will begin to decrease Sunday night and temperatures will be a bit warmer with lows in the upper 30s.
