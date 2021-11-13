Skies have cleared out after a cold front passed through earlier today, setting the stage for a nice chill in the air tonight. Even downtown D.C. will fall close to the freezing mark. If you are an early riser, you might see some sunshine tomorrow, but the clouds move in quickly and stick with us for the duration on Sunday, despite temperatures nearing 50 degrees.

Through tonight: It will be rather chilly tonight, with clear skies and diminishing winds. Low temperatures will fall below the freezing mark (28-32 degrees) outside the city. Downtown lows will range from 32 to 35 degrees. Frost is likely to form on grassy surfaces and vehicles.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Sunday will have a chilly and somewhat frosty start. Temperatures will rise under the aid of a southerly wind, topping out right around 50 degrees. Skies will essentially be overcast all day, which won’t help in the temperature department. Clouds will begin to decrease Sunday night and temperatures will be a bit warmer with lows in the upper 30s.

