Today (Sunday): Sky conditions oscillate between partly cloudy to perhaps overcast at times. Morning temperatures rise into and through the chilly 30s with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. A light afternoon breeze from the south-southwest around 10 mph doesn’t add much of an extra chill. Can’t rule out a stray shower or two. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Could see a narrow band of showers move through from west to east this evening. Clouds should slowly decrease overnight, but a stray shower remains possible. Temperatures are buoyed by the clouds, acting like an insulating blanket at times, as well as the southwest and westerly breezes which may increase before dawn. Lows settle in the mid-30s to around 40. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Monday): It’s windy, but at least it’s sunny. Winds are from the west-northwest around 15-20 mph with occasional gusts near 35 mph. High temperatures again reach the upper 40s to low 50s with wind chills topping out only in the low to mid-40s. Dress warmly! Also, a stray shower still can’t be ruled out. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: More stars than clouds as winds slowly calm. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper 20s (suburbs) to mid-30s (downtown). Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
We’re a bit milder on Tuesday with high temperatures in the low to mid-50s. Skies are generally bright, but a few clouds could filter the sunshine at times. So far it appears we stay rain-free. Breezes should stay in the light to moderate zone. Confidence: Medium
Warmth slingshots back on Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid-60s to perhaps as warm as near 70, helped by a light but steady breeze from the south. Sunshine should dominate, so make sure to get outside when you can. We may even issue a Nice Day Stamp once we get closer and can be more confident in the forecast details. Confidence: Medium