Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Clouds will continue to decrease overnight, but winds will be on the increase. Just a chance at a few stray predawn showers, and temperatures will bottom out in the mid-to-upper 30s with a west/southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Monday): Sunshine returns, but the most noticeable feature will be gusty winds from the west, ranging from 10 to 35-plus mph for much of the day. Still on the cool side, with highs from 50 to 54 degrees. Clear, cool and breezy in the evening, with lows in the mid-30s.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.