The New York City Weather Service office, which also covers northern New Jersey, extreme southeast New York state, all of Long Island and the southern half of Connecticut, issued five tornado warnings Saturday. That warning count single-handedly exceeds any previous October to March period and represents a third of the cold season warnings ever issued (since records began in 1986). The office has also issued more tornado warnings so far this month than any since Sept. 2012. And, for the year, the office has now issued a record-tying 16 tornado warnings.