Weather models indicate this could be a top-tier Level 5 out of 5 atmospheric river as rated on a scale devised by the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes. It’s already been the third-wettest November in Seattle in more than a century and a quarter of observation, and the wettest autumn is close to a lock. Since September, it has received around 15 inches of rain.
Whatcom County, in northern Washington state adjacent to Canada, was experiencing major creek and river flooding:
Seattle’s under a flood watch through Monday afternoon, and strong winds are possible, too, with gusts topping 50 mph. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport clocked a gust to 58 mph Monday morning.
West of Seattle, near the Washington state coastline, gusts could reach 65 mph because of a “STRONG westerly surge,” according to the National Weather Service.
Winds will be even fiercer in northern parts of Intermountain West, such as in Montana, where gusts could hit 70 mph. Wind advisories are in effect for eastern Washington state and the Columbia River Basin, with high wind watches and warnings east into the Dakotas.
A handful of school delays and cancellations were reported Monday because of the inclement weather, including the closure of all schools in Washington state’s Bellingham County. Officials cited flooded roads and dangerous driving conditions, “which impacts many staff, students and families and their ability to get to school and work safely.”
Happening now
Moderate to heavy rain was falling as of daybreak Monday in southwest British Columbia and extreme northwest Washington. By late Monday morning, it had moved into Seattle.
Unlike most atmospheric rivers, which feature a longer-duration lighter, steadier rain, this one is dumping rainfall at impressive rates topping a half inch per hour. In Custer, Wash., a stone’s throw from the Canadian border, 4.23 inches of rain was recorded Sunday. An additional 1.66 inches had fallen between midnight and 7 a.m. local time. The rain came along with winds gusting over 50 mph.
The atmospheric river was aimed directly at Vancouver, B.C., around sunrise, unleashing a fire hose of moisture that will stick around at least into early afternoon. Environment Canada, Canada’s equivalent of the National Weather Service, issued a rainfall warning for the city, stating that up to seven inches were possible in the city by Monday afternoon. The Fraser Valley could see as much as 10 inches, with “possible washouts, debris flow and pooling water” all possible.
Merritt, in interior southwestern British Columbia about three hours away from Vancouver, was placed under an evacuation order. Floodwaters had inundated two bridges and were threatening the third, and, with the city’s wastewater treatment plant rendered inoperable, mass sewage backups are possible.
Barely a week ago, Vancouver was hit by an EF0 tornado when a rotating supercell thunderstorm accompanied an atmospheric river that brushed up against the coast.
The narrow but intense jet of moisture, originating from near Hawaii, is being slung east by an atmospheric squeeze play of sorts, with low pressure banked to the north and a high to the south. The atmospheric river’s impacts will wind down by Monday evening in Washington state, but its final act could come with a burst of winds there and along the shoreline of Oregon, helping the system go out with a bang. High-wind warnings are up there through Monday evening.
Also in effect are a spattering of flood warnings where swollen rivers have overflowed their banks, especially in the higher elevations. Seattle has seen 6.89 inches of rain this month, more than 250 percent of what’s typical. Quinault in Grays Harbor County, Wash., is up to 39.58 inches for the past 31 days.
“Rainfall amounts of 6 to 12 inches over the past 7 days has led to high soil moisture levels across western Washington,” wrote the National Weather Service in Seattle. “Additional rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches across the lowlands and 5 to 10 inches across the mountains is expected with through Tuesday morning.”
Atmospheric rivers carry the bulk of their moisture at the midlevels of the atmosphere thousands of feet above the ground, for which reason the greatest precipitation totals are realized in the higher elevations. Air forced up the mountains deposits its moisture on their windward side. Conditions will be too warm for snow below about 9,000 feet, however.
What’s to come
The atmospheric river will relinquish its grip on Vancouver after noon, and Seattle by 3 or 4 p.m. local time, if not earlier. Coastal Oregon will see its effects only for a few hours as the decaying strip of juicy air swings southward and thins. By early Tuesday morning, it will be lapping at the Bay Area in California with some light showers, but areas to the south should see next to nothing.
Low pressure instigating the atmospheric river’s deluges will pass through southern British Columbia and Alberta on Monday night while intensifying en route to Saskatchewan. Strong high pressure will build in on its backside, the resulting pressure gradient, or change in air pressure with distance, spurring winds accelerating out of the west over the northern Plains and Montana.
Meanwhile, another storm system promises to bring more precipitation to the Pacific Northwest late Thursday into Friday.