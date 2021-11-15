Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: There’s some sun but with the stiff wind and chilly temps, it’s hard to give this day even a middling score.

Express forecast

  • Today: Partly sunny, windy. Highs: Near 50
  • Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Lows: 27 to 34.
  • Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 50 to 55.

Forecast in detail

It’s a pretty uneventful week weather-wise without any big storms. That said, after two chilly days to kick off the week, we can enjoy nice days Wednesday and Thursday when highs approach 70. A strong cold front passing Thursday night then knocks temperatures down to more typical mid-November levels between Friday and Sunday. Most of the week is dry but some showers could zip through the area Thursday night and again late Sunday.

Today (Monday): It’s one of the chillier days of the season so far with temperatures struggling to reach 50. A biting wind from the west, gusting over 30 mph at times, makes it feel like the 30s and 40s much of the day. Still, the partial afternoon sunshine may take a slight edge off the chill. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clear and cold, as winds slowly diminish. Lows range from the upper 20s in our colder areas to the mid-30s downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): The day starts off quite cold but abundant sunshine should warm us up a few degrees compared to Monday, with highs ranging from 50 to 55. There’s also less wind chill, with generally light winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and not as cold as Monday night. Lows range from near freezing in our colder areas to around 40 downtown. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Wednesday and Thursday are mostly sunny and magnificent, before some high clouds increase Thursday afternoon. Highs reach the mid-to-upper 60s both days and we can’t rule a few 70-degree readings. Wednesday night is mild compared to previous nights, with lows ranging from the low 40s in our cooler areas to near 50 downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

A strong cold front sweeps through the area Thursday night, probably setting off some gusty showers. Temperatures fall quickly in the front’s wake, with lows in the 30s. Confidence: Medium

Friday through the weekend features pretty typical temperatures for the time of year, with highs mostly between 50 and 55. While Friday and Saturday are mostly sunny, Sunday might bring increasing clouds and showers by late in the day (lower confidence in this part of the forecast). Friday and Saturday nights are mostly clear and cold, with lows in the upper 20s (colder areas) and 30s. Confidence: Medium