Today (Monday): It’s one of the chillier days of the season so far with temperatures struggling to reach 50. A biting wind from the west, gusting over 30 mph at times, makes it feel like the 30s and 40s much of the day. Still, the partial afternoon sunshine may take a slight edge off the chill. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Clear and cold, as winds slowly diminish. Lows range from the upper 20s in our colder areas to the mid-30s downtown. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): The day starts off quite cold but abundant sunshine should warm us up a few degrees compared to Monday, with highs ranging from 50 to 55. There’s also less wind chill, with generally light winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and not as cold as Monday night. Lows range from near freezing in our colder areas to around 40 downtown. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Wednesday and Thursday are mostly sunny and magnificent, before some high clouds increase Thursday afternoon. Highs reach the mid-to-upper 60s both days and we can’t rule a few 70-degree readings. Wednesday night is mild compared to previous nights, with lows ranging from the low 40s in our cooler areas to near 50 downtown. Confidence: Medium-High
A strong cold front sweeps through the area Thursday night, probably setting off some gusty showers. Temperatures fall quickly in the front’s wake, with lows in the 30s. Confidence: Medium
Friday through the weekend features pretty typical temperatures for the time of year, with highs mostly between 50 and 55. While Friday and Saturday are mostly sunny, Sunday might bring increasing clouds and showers by late in the day (lower confidence in this part of the forecast). Friday and Saturday nights are mostly clear and cold, with lows in the upper 20s (colder areas) and 30s. Confidence: Medium