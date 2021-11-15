Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Skies trend clearer with sunset. Much of the night is star-filled, although we may see clouds increase again after midnight and toward dawn. Lows are mainly in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Less windy with plenty of sun. Probably partly to mostly sunny, and highs should range from near 50 to the mid-50s. Winds are from the west at about 5 to 10 mph.
See Jason Samenow’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Stormy holiday? Signs are gathering for a Thanksgiving week storm system in the northeastern quadrant of the Lower 48. For now, it seems to favor the days before Thanksgiving itself, or the 23rd and the 24th. It’s too far out to offer a whole lot more. Plan on checking back for details as we close in.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.