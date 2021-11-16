Today (Tuesday): Temperatures lift from perhaps their coldest morning start this week, in the upper 20s and low 30s, to afternoon highs in the lower to middle 50s under mostly sunny skies. Winds are much calmer than they were yesterday, mainly from the west at about 5 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: Mostly clear and not as cold. Lows range from the middle 30s in the outer suburbs to the lower to middle 40s in the city. Light winds from the southeast at about 5 mph. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower to middle 60s along with continued light winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and rather mild for mid-November with lows in the mid-40s to low 50s along with light winds. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Thursday is our best day of the week if you like warmer than normal weather. Highs should hit the upper 60s to low 70s with mostly sunny morning skies becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers could arrive toward evening as skies turn mostly cloudy and a strong cold front approaches. Thursday evening winds may turn gusty, as well, followed by clearing skies overnight and lows in the 30s to near 40. Confidence: Medium
Friday features partly to mostly sunny skies with breezy, colder conditions as highs range from the upper 40s to around 50. Mostly clear and cold Friday night, with lows in the upper 20s to middle 30s. Confidence: Medium-High
The weekend is expected to run colder than normal and mostly dry. Look for a mostly to partly sunny Saturday with highs in the upper 40s to middle 50s. Saturday night could see increasing clouds with lows mainly in the 30s. Sunday could be partly cloudy or even partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the lower to middle 50s and a chance of showers at some point during the day or perhaps not until evening. Confidence: Medium