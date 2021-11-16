Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Sunny skies are welcome, and the wind reduction slows the autumn leaf pile production

Express forecast

  • Today: Mostly sunny, light winds. Highs: 50-55.
  • Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Lows: 35-44.
  • Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs: 62-66.

Forecast in detail

Our windy, chilly start to the week is shifting gears fairly quickly. Calmer winds prevail today as sunnier skies brighten our autumn foliage and set the stage for bigger warming tomorrow (60s) and especially Thursday (70s possible!). We’ll watch for rain chances Thursday night followed by a colder Friday and weekend. Another weather system could approach on Sunday.

Today (Tuesday): Temperatures lift from perhaps their coldest morning start this week, in the upper 20s and low 30s, to afternoon highs in the lower to middle 50s under mostly sunny skies. Winds are much calmer than they were yesterday, mainly from the west at about 5 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear and not as cold. Lows range from the middle 30s in the outer suburbs to the lower to middle 40s in the city. Light winds from the southeast at about 5 mph. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower to middle 60s along with continued light winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and rather mild for mid-November with lows in the mid-40s to low 50s along with light winds. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday is our best day of the week if you like warmer than normal weather. Highs should hit the upper 60s to low 70s with mostly sunny morning skies becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers could arrive toward evening as skies turn mostly cloudy and a strong cold front approaches. Thursday evening winds may turn gusty, as well, followed by clearing skies overnight and lows in the 30s to near 40. Confidence: Medium

Friday features partly to mostly sunny skies with breezy, colder conditions as highs range from the upper 40s to around 50. Mostly clear and cold Friday night, with lows in the upper 20s to middle 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend is expected to run colder than normal and mostly dry. Look for a mostly to partly sunny Saturday with highs in the upper 40s to middle 50s. Saturday night could see increasing clouds with lows mainly in the 30s. Sunday could be partly cloudy or even partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the lower to middle 50s and a chance of showers at some point during the day or perhaps not until evening. Confidence: Medium