Through tonight: Skies are mostly clear. Perhaps a few clouds but nothing much. It’s a touch milder than last night, with lows mostly ranging from near freezing to around 40. Winds are light from the northeast and east.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): This is the kind of day you want to find some time to spend outside, especially as it’s becoming less common heading into winter. A surge of warmth pushes afternoon highs to the mid-60s under very sunny skies. Winds are from the south around 10 mph.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.