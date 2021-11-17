Today (Wednesday): Morning temperatures start out several degrees warmer than yesterday, rising into the 40s under partly to mostly sunny skies and into the 50s by lunchtime. Afternoon highs top out in the low to mid-60s with a light wind from the south. Enjoy! Confidence: High
Tonight: Nice evening as temperatures fall back into the 50s with clear skies and a continued light wind from the south. Overnight lows remain rather mild for November in the mid-40s to low 50s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Thursday): Mostly sunny skies should prevail much of the day before increasing mid- to late-afternoon clouds. An increasing breeze from the south should help push highs all the way to the upper 60s and low 70s. Could see showers approaching or moving in from the west after 5 p.m. or so as a cold front gets closer. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Showers are likely during the evening as the cold front comes through, followed by clearing skies overnight. Temperatures cool off quickly behind the front with lows dropping to the mid-30s to near 40. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Plenty of sun on Friday but plenty of wind, too, with gusts from the northwest near or past 30 mph adding a considerable chill to highs only in the upper 40s. Winds diminish Friday night with mostly clear skies and chilly lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High
The weekend should be seasonably cool with light winds. Saturday is technically the cooler day with highs near 50, but it’s not too bad with mostly to partly sunny skies. Not quite as cold Saturday night with lows in the mid-30s. And then Sunday trends partly to mostly cloudy, but warmer temperature-wise with highs in the mid-50s and a chance of evening showers. Confidence: Medium