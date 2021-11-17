Estes Park was fringed by the East Troublesome Fire last year, which was first reported Oct. 14. It ultimately went on to prompt evacuation orders for 35,000 people, burn 193,812 acres and even hop the continental divide and reach western Estes Park. Widespread drought and a littering of dead trees toppled by bark beetles catalyzed the fire’s growth and spread. Estes Park had already been threatened by the Cameron Peak Fire, which torched 208,913 acres and became the state’s largest wildfire on record. All 20 of Colorado’s largest wildfires on record have occurred in the past 20 years.