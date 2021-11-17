Lunar eclipses are much more widely visible than solar eclipses and can be seen anywhere on the night side of Earth. Total solar eclipses are much more difficult to witness and may have a path of totality only a few miles wide. Both usually occur within a couple weeks of one another; a total solar eclipse looms on Dec. 4, but only those in the Southern Ocean or Antarctica will get to enjoy totality. For us, the lunar eclipse is a consolation prize.