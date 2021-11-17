Through Tonight: Mostly clear conditions continue through the evening. Some high clouds may roll by overnight, but they don’t amount to anything. Temperatures dip to the upper 40s and lower 50s most spots. Winds are from the south-southwest around five to 10 mph.
Tomorrow (Thursday): Skies are much sunnier than not. We could see some increase in cloudiness toward sunset, and particularly after, as a front approaches. Temperatures are mainly near and above 70 for highs. It’s breezy. Winds are out of the south-southwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts to 25 mph or so.
Some showers are a good bet after sunset and through the evening as the cold front passes.
See Dan Stillman's forecast through the weekend.
Fleeting warmth: Soak up the 70s Thursday. Reality returns with a cold front late. It’s probably the last day in the 70s for some time. It looks like we may end up cooler than normal on the whole for the rest of the month, in addition to storm chances around Thanksgiving. The city might even flirt with a freezing low this weekend. The average first at or below freezing morning in our current climate is today, Nov. 17.
