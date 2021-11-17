Through Tonight: Mostly clear conditions will continue through the evening. Some high clouds may roll by overnight, but they will not amount to anything. Temperatures will dip to the upper 40s and lower 50s in most spots. Winds will be from the south-southwest, around 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow (Thursday): Skies will be much sunnier than not. We could see some increased cloudiness toward sunset, and particularly after, as a front approaches. Temperatures will be mainly near and above 70 for highs. It will be breezy. Winds will be out of the south-southwest, around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts to 25 mph or so.
Some showers after sunset and through the evening are a good bet as the cold front passes.
Fleeting warmth: Soak up the 70s Thursday. Reality will return with a cold front late. Thursday will probably be the last day in the 70s for some time. It looks as though we may end up cooler than normal on the whole for the rest of the month, in addition to storm chances around Thanksgiving. The city might even flirt with a freezing low this weekend. The average first at- or below-freezing morning in our current climate was today, Nov. 17.
