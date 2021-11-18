Today (Thursday): Sunshine dominates much of the day but clouds start to sneak in later in the afternoon. That’s when showers become possible, especially in our western areas. Breezes from the southwest gust up to 30 mph guaranteeing a few leaf showers! Highs reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Showers pass through much of the region through around midnight with most areas picking up a quarter inch or less. Clouds should quickly break up in the predawn hours providing a decent view of the lunar eclipse that will be nearly total around 4 a.m. Whether you can keep your eyes open is the question but, if you head out, there’s a bracing chill with lows are in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds are brisk from the northwest. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow (Friday): The low-hanging sun struggles to warm up the surge of cold air with highs mainly in the upper 40s. Breezes from the west are gusty (up to 30 mph) making it feel more like upper 30s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Clear skies and diminishing winds allow temperatures to drop steadily. Lows are mainly in the mid- to upper 20s with lower 30s downtown. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Saturday has plenty of sun while temperatures climb to near 50. While that’s little change from Friday, it doesn’t feel as cold as winds ease. Lows overnight range through the 30s under starry skies. Confidence: High
Clouds start to infiltrate the area later in the day on Sunday but not before highs climb into the mid- to upper 50s. Clouds thicken in the evening and a few showers are likely after midnight as the next cold front approaches. Breezes from the south hold overnight lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium
Monday morning showers are pushed out by midday as colder drier air moves in. Temperatures barely climb with highs mainly in the lower 50s. Gusty northwest winds will make it feel at least 10 degrees colder. Confidence: Medium