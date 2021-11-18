Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Clouds will continue to increase early evening. Most of the rain will fall between about 5 p.m. and midnight, with skies trending clearer thereafter. Showers may be a bit hit-or-miss, with some spots seeing a tenth or two of an inch of rain. Fortunately, it does appear we will get to view at least parts of the lunar eclipse, if you’re feeling like waking in the middle of the night to look up. Lows will dip to the mid- and upper 30s, and wind chills will be in the 20s. Northwest winds will blow around 10 mph, with gusts to 25 mph.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Friday): Skies should be very sunny. That doesn’t help much when it comes to how it will feel. Temperatures should only reach the mid- and upper 40s for highs. Add in a northwest wind around 10 to 15 mph, and gusts will blow near 30 mph. Definitely a chilly day on tap!
See David Streit’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Cloud watch: While we start the night with clouds and showers, odds seem good that skies will rapidly clear near and after midnight. Good news for sky watchers! If you missed the full update on tonight’s lunar eclipse — peaking shortly after 4 a.m. in Washington — check it out.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.